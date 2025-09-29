Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam is free to play against Wigan Warriors in Friday’s Super League semi-final, whilst four players have been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following the opening round of the play-offs.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lam was placed on report during Leigh’s 26-10 victory over Wakefield Trinity after an allegation was made by Mason Lino of unacceptable language, meaning the incident was reviewed by the match review panel on Monday.

The match review panel have subsequently referred it to a more detailed investigation by the RFL Compliance department. However, any possible hearing will not take place until next Monday, October 6, at the earliest, meaning Lam is free to play against Wigan in Friday’s semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is the same timeline as what would usually happen with instances of this type, and it means Leigh have avoided the prospect of having to face Wigan without their star man.

Leigh and Wakefield have been asked to make submissions over the coming days before a further judgment is made. But for now, Lam will be able to feature in Friday’s semi-final at the Brick Community Stadium.

Meanwhile, the four Super League players who have been charged this week are from clubs whose seasons were ended over the weekend.

Wakefield’s Jay Pitts has received a Grade A charge of late contact on the passer, whilst three players from Leeds Rhinos have been charged. James McDonnell and Harry Newman have both been dealt Grade A offences of dangerous contact and head contact respectively, receiving one penalty point each, whilst Cooper Jenkins was given a Grade B charge of head contact. However, no player has picked up a suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match Review Panel sanctions following the opening weekend of the play-offs

Jay Pitts (Wakefield) – Opposition: Leigh – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

James McDonnell (Leeds) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Cooper Jenkins (Leeds) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Newman (Leeds) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action