Leigh Leopards star’s pre-match comments helped fuel Wigan Warriors motivation ahead of Battle of the Borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hanley, son of rugby league superstar Ellery, had claimed "we know we're better than them," as he prepared to face his old side after leaving the club 15 months ago.
"It's just doing my job for me really," said Peet. "It's just experience - I'm guessing his coach and team-mates might have had a word with him.
"He’ll learn. He’s a good player and a good person.
“I'd imagine if he had his time again he wouldn't say that."
The reigning champions extended their unbeaten run to nine in all competitions following the latest Battle of the Borough victory, with superstar Bevan French bagging two tries either side of half time, while prolific try-scorer and in-form winger Liam Marshall added his 17th of the Super League campaign with an acrobatic finish in the second 40.
Captain Liam Farrell concluded the scoring on the full-time hooter as the Warriors made it four points clear at the top of the Super League table with rivals St Helens up next, while veteran prop Mike Cooper will miss next Friday’s clash after failing his head injury assessment.
"We came up against a really determined team who were determined to play and it was a challenge," Peet added.
"There were a lot of tests out there for us today and I think we delivered. As long as the lads can continue to look after one another and battle for one another, they'll be OK.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.