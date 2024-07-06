Leigh Leopards star’s pre-match comments helped fuel Wigan Warriors motivation ahead of Battle of the Borough

By Josh McAllister, Mark Staniforth
Published 6th Jul 2024, 01:00 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 01:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wigan head coach Matt Peet hinted pre-match comments made by former Warriors player Umyla Hanley helped fire his side up to extend their Betfred Super League lead with a 24-6 win over Leigh Leopards.

Hanley, son of rugby league superstar Ellery, had claimed "we know we're better than them," as he prepared to face his old side after leaving the club 15 months ago.

"It's just doing my job for me really," said Peet. "It's just experience - I'm guessing his coach and team-mates might have had a word with him.

Read More
Mike Cooper to miss St Helens derby as head coach Matt Peet provides injury late...
Wigan Warriors extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitionsWigan Warriors extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions
Wigan Warriors extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions

"He’ll learn. He’s a good player and a good person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I'd imagine if he had his time again he wouldn't say that."

The reigning champions extended their unbeaten run to nine in all competitions following the latest Battle of the Borough victory, with superstar Bevan French bagging two tries either side of half time, while prolific try-scorer and in-form winger Liam Marshall added his 17th of the Super League campaign with an acrobatic finish in the second 40.

Captain Liam Farrell concluded the scoring on the full-time hooter as the Warriors made it four points clear at the top of the Super League table with rivals St Helens up next, while veteran prop Mike Cooper will miss next Friday’s clash after failing his head injury assessment.

"We came up against a really determined team who were determined to play and it was a challenge," Peet added.

"There were a lot of tests out there for us today and I think we delivered. As long as the lads can continue to look after one another and battle for one another, they'll be OK.”

Related topics:Super League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.