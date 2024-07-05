Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors will be without Mike Cooper for at least next week’s home derby against rivals St Helens after the veteran prop failed his head injury assessment in the opening exchanges against Leigh Leopards.

The 35-year-old forward was forced from the action inside the opening two minutes against Adrian Lam’s outfit after a collision with opposition forward Robbie Mulhern at The Brick Community Stadium.

His team-mates went on to claim a 24-6 victory in the Battle of the Borough, extending their unbeaten run to nine in all competitions, with Paul Wellens’ Saints up next for the reigning champions next Friday, 8:00pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Cooper failed his head injury assessment against Leigh Leopards

Ireland international Liam Byrne was the man to miss out for the Warriors in their game day 17, while talented youngster Jack Farrimond partnered Harry Smith in the halves for the first time with starting full-back Jai Field still a month away from full fitness with a hamstring injury.

Providing the latest on Cooper post-match, Wigan boss Matt Peet explained: “He's alright, he's disappointed but it's one of them things, the timing and coming together of two heads.

“He'll sit down for a week and rightly so, when it's like that and it's that clean it's important that the players are looked after.

“It's an easy one to accept as a coach, it might be that we'll give him a bit longer (time off). We'll look after him.