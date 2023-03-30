Leigh Leopards V Wigan Warriors preview: Where to watch, familiar faces, and Super League record
Wigan Warriors make the short trip to face Leigh Leopards this evening (K.O. 8pm).
Competitive games between the two clubs have been scarce in recent times, with only seven previous Super League meetings.
This week’s fixture is nicely poised, with both sides having their fair share of exciting players.
Here is some of the key information ahead of tonight’s game:
The Opposition
Leigh have enjoyed a solid start to life back in Super League following their promotion from the Championship.
They have won three of their six games so far this season, with one of their victories coming against reigning champions St Helens.
Last time out they overcame Hull FC 24-16 at the MKM Stadium.
Key Man
Among the scorers in the Leopards’ recent victory in East Yorkshire was former Wigan winger Josh Charnley, who went over for a hat-trick.
The 31-year-old has eight tries to his name so far this season and only needs two points to reach 1,000 in Super League.
The Coach
Adrian Lam is a familiar face to Wigan fans, having been at the club both as a player and a coach.
After starting his on-field career with Sydney Roosters, he made the move to the North West of England 2001, remaining with the Warriors for four years.
His first job as a head coach came with Papua New Guinea, whom he enjoyed two spells with.
In 2019 he returned to Wigan, and spent three seasons as the club’s head coach- which was longer than he had initially planned.
Ahead of the 2022 campaign he joined Leigh, and guided them to promotion in his first year in charge.
Super League History
Wigan have overcome Leigh on six occasions in Super League history, with only one defeat to their borough rivals.
Form Guide
Leigh Leopards- W L W W L
Wigan Warriors- W W L W W
Where To Watch
The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.
Elsewhere this Weekend
On Sunday Wigan Warriors Women head up to Craven Park to face Barrow Raiders in their final game of pre-season (K.O. 2pm).
Meanwhile, the club’s wheelchair team is also in action, as they take on Leeds Rhinos at Birchwood College (K.O. 3.45pm), while their reserves take on Bradford Bull on Saturday at Preston College (K.O. 2.30pm).