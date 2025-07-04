Brad O'Neill in action for Wigan Warriors against Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors went down to an 18-8 defeat to Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough on Friday night in front of a record crowd for a Super League match at the Leigh Sports Village.

Wigan were 8-0 to the good at half-time thanks to an early try from Jake Wardle, as well as two goals from Adam Keighran.

But it was the Leopards who produced a second half comeback, scoring tries through Tesi Niu, Edwin Ipape and Owen Trout to seal an 18-8 win in front of a 10,375-strong crowd, a record attendance for a Super League match at the Leigh Sports Village.

Team news

Wigan coach Matt Peet made two changes to his side that won at Castleford last weekend. The Warriors were able to welcome first-choice wingers Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall from the treatment room, with the experienced duo replacing academy products Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas. Meanwhile, Harry Smith made his 150th appearance for the Warriors.

As for Leigh, coach Adrian Lam made three changes to his side that lost to Leeds Rhinos last time out. Bailey Hodgson, Josh Charnley and Alec Tuitavake came in for David Armstrong, Darnell McIntosh and Robbie Mulhern.

Match Report

The Warriors opened the scoring in the fifth minute as Wardle burst onto a flat ball from Jai Field to crash over, with Keighran’s conversion giving Wigan an early 6-0 lead.

It looked like Liam Marshall was going to extend Wigan’s lead as he intercepted the ball inside his own 20 metres, but he slowed down, presumably due to his niggling ankle injury, and was chased down by Leigh defenders.

Wigan lost Junior Nsemba on the half hour mark for a period, with the England international leaving the field for a head injury assessment, but he did return in the second half after passing his HIA.

The Warriors took an 8-0 advantage into the half-time interval thanks to a penalty goal from Keighran late in the first half.

Leigh pulled a try back in the 50th minute as Tongan powerhouse Niu flew over on the left edge. O’Brien converted, but the Warriors were still in a narrow 8-6 lead at that point.

The Leopards took the lead for the first time in the 67th minute as Ipape finished off a stunning 50-metre team break from Leigh, which initially started with Keanan Brand. O’Brien added the extras, and the Leopards were 12-8 ahead.

Lam’s side secured the two points right at the death as Owen Trout capitalised on a loose ball in front of Leigh’s roaring North Stand. O’Brien’s conversion was good and the Leopards sealed an 18-8 victory.

Leigh: Bailey Hodgson; Keanan Brand, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley; Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam; Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape, Joe Ofahengaue, Frankie Halton, Ethan O’Neill, Isaac Liu. Subs: Jack Hughes, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Ben McNamara. 18th man: Andy Badrock.

Tries: Niu, Ipape, Trout Goals: O’Brien 3/3

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Tyler Dupree, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming. 18th man: Zach Eckersley.

Tries: Wardle Goals: Keighran 2/2

Attendance: 10,375