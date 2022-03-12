Wigan Warriors lose their first game of the season as they are defeated 28-0 by Catalans Dragons

A number of errors, wet conditions and a tough opponent were all factors in a day to forget for Matty Peet’s side.

Mitchell Pearce was among the scorers for Catalans, as he went over for a brace, while high tempers at the end of the match saw both teams finish the day with 12-men.

In the early stages of the game, it was the home side who looked the more likely to score.

Wigan Warriors were defeated in Perpignan

The pressure finally paid off in the 17th minute, as Mitchell Pearce received the ball from a scrum and darted through the Wigan defence.

It was an error-filled first half from Peet’s side, as they allowed the French side to extend their lead further.

Sam Tomkins, who successfully had added the extras from the conversion, scored a further four points after kicking two penalties in the space of four minutes.

The first bit of pressure on the Catalans line came after the half an hour mark but it didn’t result in any points for the Warriors.

Down the other end, Catalans added another try before the break, as Mickael Goudemand picked up a loose ball to go over from close range, with John Bateman unable to grasp a Michael McIlorum kick.

The French side extended their lead to 22-0 within five minutes of the second half getting underway.

Cade Cust misjudged a Josh Drinkwater grubber kick, leaving the ball free for Pearce to claim his second of the night.

The Australian scrum-half’s kicking game continued to cause problems for the Warriors.

Just after the hour mark, it was Samisoni who was on the end of another grubber, as he beat Zak Hardaker to ground the ball.

The game took an ugly turn with 10 minutes remaining, with Kaide Ellis and Jordan Dezaria both being shown red cards by referee Robert Hicks for throwing punches at each other.

With tempers high, other players were also lucky to finish the game.

Following a poor night in Perpignan to bring their unbeaten run to an end, Wigan will hope to get back on track as quick on possible.

Catalans Dragons: Sam Tomkins, Tom Davies, Dean Whare, Samisoni Langi, Arthur Romano, Mitchell Pearce, Josh Drinkwater, Ben Garcia, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Mike McMeeken, Jordan Dezaria, Michael McIlorum.

Interchanges: Gil Dudson, Tyrone May, Mickael Goudemand, Joe Chan.

Tries: Pearce (17,’ 45’), Goudemand (37’), Langi (61’)

Conversions: Tomkins (4/4)

Penalties: Tomkins (2/2)

Red card: Dezaria

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul, Zak Hardaker, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries:

Conversions:

Red card: Ellis