Liam Byrne handed lengthy suspension following tribunal for Grade E charge

Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne has been handed a four-game suspension after pleading guilty to a Grade E head contact charge.
By Josh McAllister
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 19:26 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 20:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old Ireland international was dismissed by referee Chris Kendall in the second half of the Good Friday clash against St Helens for a high tackle on opposition centre Mark Percival, who went on to fail a head injury assessment following the collision.

Read More
Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet provides update on injured duo with return fixture...

Byrne was handed a Grade E head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday and has been hit with a four-match suspension by an independent operational rules tribunal, and fined £750.

Liam Byrne was sent off during the Good Friday clash against rivals St HelensLiam Byrne was sent off during the Good Friday clash against rivals St Helens
Liam Byrne was sent off during the Good Friday clash against rivals St Helens
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means he will miss upcoming Super League fixtures against Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR, as well as the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Meanwhile, team-mate and fellow forward Tyler Dupree was unsuccessful in his appeal against a Grade C head contact charge.

The club were appealing the grading but the one-match suspension issued by the match review panel has been upheld, as well as the £500 fine.

Dupree, 24, was sent to the sin-bin for a leading elbow on opposition forward Matty Lees during the first half – but avoided any further punishment for that incident on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was charged for a separate incident in the 12-4 defeat and will miss the Battle of the Borough clash at the Leigh Sports Village in Round 7.

Meanwhile, St Helens prop Lees accepted a two-match suspension following his side’s victory during Super League Rivals Round for a Grade C head contact charge.

Byrne and Dupree become the first two Warriors players to receive a suspension in the 2024 Super League season.

Related topics:IrelandSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.