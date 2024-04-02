Liam Byrne handed lengthy suspension following tribunal for Grade E charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 24-year-old Ireland international was dismissed by referee Chris Kendall in the second half of the Good Friday clash against St Helens for a high tackle on opposition centre Mark Percival, who went on to fail a head injury assessment following the collision.

Byrne was handed a Grade E head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday and has been hit with a four-match suspension by an independent operational rules tribunal, and fined £750.

Liam Byrne was sent off during the Good Friday clash against rivals St Helens

It means he will miss upcoming Super League fixtures against Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR, as well as the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Meanwhile, team-mate and fellow forward Tyler Dupree was unsuccessful in his appeal against a Grade C head contact charge.

The club were appealing the grading but the one-match suspension issued by the match review panel has been upheld, as well as the £500 fine.

Dupree, 24, was sent to the sin-bin for a leading elbow on opposition forward Matty Lees during the first half – but avoided any further punishment for that incident on Monday.

He was charged for a separate incident in the 12-4 defeat and will miss the Battle of the Borough clash at the Leigh Sports Village in Round 7.

Meanwhile, St Helens prop Lees accepted a two-match suspension following his side’s victory during Super League Rivals Round for a Grade C head contact charge.