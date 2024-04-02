Liam Byrne handed lengthy suspension following tribunal for Grade E charge
The 24-year-old Ireland international was dismissed by referee Chris Kendall in the second half of the Good Friday clash against St Helens for a high tackle on opposition centre Mark Percival, who went on to fail a head injury assessment following the collision.
Byrne was handed a Grade E head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday and has been hit with a four-match suspension by an independent operational rules tribunal, and fined £750.
It means he will miss upcoming Super League fixtures against Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR, as well as the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
Meanwhile, team-mate and fellow forward Tyler Dupree was unsuccessful in his appeal against a Grade C head contact charge.
The club were appealing the grading but the one-match suspension issued by the match review panel has been upheld, as well as the £500 fine.
Dupree, 24, was sent to the sin-bin for a leading elbow on opposition forward Matty Lees during the first half – but avoided any further punishment for that incident on Monday.
He was charged for a separate incident in the 12-4 defeat and will miss the Battle of the Borough clash at the Leigh Sports Village in Round 7.
Meanwhile, St Helens prop Lees accepted a two-match suspension following his side’s victory during Super League Rivals Round for a Grade C head contact charge.
Byrne and Dupree become the first two Warriors players to receive a suspension in the 2024 Super League season.
