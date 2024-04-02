Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet provides update on injured duo with return fixture in sight
and live on Freeview channel 276
Havard, 23, has not featured in 2024 following the injury sustained during the Grand Final victory over Catalans Dragons last October.
The forward suffered a repeat of a hamstring blow at Old Trafford, which has forced him to watch from the sidelines since.
Meanwhile, veteran prop Mike Cooper, 35, suffered a knee injury during the World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers earlier in February.
Providing an update, Warriors boss Peet admits that he is hopeful of seeing the pair return to action for the Super League fixture at home to Castleford Tigers later this month in Round 8.
“Ethan Havard is obviously not named in the squad this week, but we’re expecting him back for the second Castleford game,” Peet said.
“And probably the same game with Mike Cooper, too.”
Wigan Warriors have named a 20-man squad for Thursday’s Super League Round 7 clash with Leigh Leopards, with the hopes of overturning a one-match suspension handed to Tyler Dupree.
The 24-year-old forward received a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday for a separate incident that saw him sin-binned at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the 12-4 defeat to St Helens.
A successful appeal on Tuesday evening will see the England international added to Wigan’s squad for the trip to the Leigh Sports Village.
Meanwhile, Liam Byrne faces tribunal for a Grade E charge that could see up to a five-match ban.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.