Ireland international prop Byrne has missed the last two victories due to a hip issue, having been a late withdrawal ahead of the home clash with Huddersfield Giants.

He was replaced by Tiaki Chan on the interchange bench, who made his Warriors debut in the round three fixture.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet has delivered the latest on his squad ahead of Thursday's fixture

24-year-old Byrne returns to face the Red Devils, with Peet commenting: “It’s great to have him back, he brings a lot to us.

"We love him here, everything he brings is exactly what we want to be about.

“It [his injury] was only ever a bang.

“He was touch and go for the Huddersfield game, so we always thought he’d be back for Salford. I’m looking forward to seeing him out there.”

Hooker Kruise Leeming will miss the clash at the Salford Stadium, still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the World Club Challenge.

Providing the latest, boss Peet said: “To be honest, it probably could have been one that we could have pushed for this week.

“But we’re happy with what we’ve got at the moment.

"We’re not going to take any risks, but he’s not too far away.”

Thursday’s opponents have claimed three wins from four so far in the 2024 campaign, recently defeating St Helens 24-20 at the Totally Wicked Stadium in round four.

The Red Devils have also claimed wins over Hull KR and Castleford Tigers, while they fell to an opening round defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

“For me and the club, there’s a massive amount of respect for what Paul Rowley does with his team,” Peet said of his opposition head coach.

“For as long as I’ve been in the role [Wigan head coach] some of our most intense games have been against Salford, so we’re under no illusions about the kind of challenge that we have.