Wigan Warriors have claimed the Challenge Cup trophy 20 times in their history

All 12 top-flight clubs have entered the prestigious competition alongside four remaining non-Super League sides.

Former Wales and Great Britain representative Iestyn Harris conducted the draw on Monday night, 25 years on from his record-equalling cup final exploits in 1999.

At Wembley Stadium in May 1999, Harris scored 20 points (one try, eight goals) in Leeds Rhinos’ 52–16 triumph over London Broncos, matching Neil Fox’s haul for Wakefield Trinity against Hull FC in the 1960 final.

The sixth round ties will take place across the weekend of March 22-24, with Sheffield booking their spot following a 14-12 win over Swinton Lions.

Sheffield famously beat Wigan in the 1998 Challenge Cup final, with current head coach Mark Aston having featured in the 17-8 upset in front of a crowd of 60,669 – converting two goals and kicking the one-pointer at Wembley.

Ex-Wigan assistant coach Harris commented: “It’s a huge challenge for Sheffield. Wigan have been in terrific form this year, including the win over Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

“But Shefifield, under Mark Aston, will relish the challenge.”

Full draw:

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons