Liam Byrne: Wigan Warriors boss delivers update following late withdrawal against Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet provided an update on prop forward Liam Byrne following his late withdrawal against Huddersfield Giants.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Mar 2024, 22:54 GMT
Byrne, 24, was initially named on the bench ahead of the Super League round three clash, but was replaced by Tiaki Chan for his official Wigan debut.

On Byrne, Peet explained: “He came in sore, he had a badly bruised hip, which was always going to take up until the warm-up to see how he was.

“We always had Tiaki on standby.

"It wasn’t a massive shock to us, it more of a see how he [Liam] was in the warm-up.”

Wigan extended their unbeaten run to 13 with a 30-16 victory over Ian Watson’s Giants at the DW Stadium.

