Liam Byrne: Wigan Warriors boss delivers update following late withdrawal against Huddersfield Giants

Matt Peet has delivered an update on Liam Byrne

Byrne, 24, was initially named on the bench ahead of the Super League round three clash, but was replaced by Tiaki Chan for his official Wigan debut.

The 23-year-old French international was introduced to the action late on in the second 40, while young hooker Tom Forber also featured for the senior side for the first time since his debut against Hull KR in 2022.

On Byrne, Peet explained: “He came in sore, he had a badly bruised hip, which was always going to take up until the warm-up to see how he was.

“We always had Tiaki on standby.

"It wasn’t a massive shock to us, it more of a see how he [Liam] was in the warm-up.”