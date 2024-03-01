Matt Peet enthused by young duo with impacts hailed: ‘We’re going to see more of him’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

2024 recruit Chan was a late call-up to the side at the DW Stadium to make his official debut, replacing fellow forward Liam Byrne on the interchange bench, who picked up a knock during the warm-up.

The 23-year-old French international was introduced to the action in the second half, producing a lively first appearance in cherry & white.

Tiaki Chan made his official debut against Huddersfield Giants

Meanwhile young hooker Forber also featured late on, with his work from dummy-half assisting Tyler Dupree’s closing try as Wigan extended their unbeaten streak to 13 games.

Having not played for the senior squad since his debut against Hull KR in 2022, Forber, 20, replaced Kruise Leeming on the bench, who missed the fixture through an ankle injury.

“I actually think they gave us a lift when they were named in the team, because the players around them want to perform and get the result for them,” Peet said.

“Tom Forber is a very popular member of this group and I knew him being in the 17 would get a lift out of everybody.

“Likewise with Tiaki, he wasn’t on for big minutes, but he certainly made an impact and we’re going to see more of him.

"Our squad is deep, it’s strong, it’s enthusiastic and it’s going to have to be.”

The newly crowned world champions dominated the early stages of the Super League round three fixture, racing to an 18-0 lead through scores from Liam Marshall (2) and Bevan French.

However, Ian Watson’s Huddersfield hit back on either side of half-time to reduce the deficit to just eight through wingers Elliot Wallis and Adam Swift.

But in-form Marshall completed his hat-trick shortly after, while Dupree ensured his winning streak in Wigan colours continued with his second try for the club, replying to a score from Jack Murchie which threatened a late comeback on 70 minutes.

Peet admitted he knew his side faced a challenge backing up from the bruising encounter with Penrith Panthers to win a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge, but ultimately had the faith his players could get the result with his strongest team named.

“I’m very proud, it was always a big challenge,” the 39-year-old coach said.

“Huddersfield in their own right come and compete, they’re well coached and have some quality players.

“To put it on the back of last week, I was under no illusions what a big challenge we had.

“The start of the game was always going to be really important and I thought that’s where we were at our best.

There were times where I thought, ‘If they score again here, we’ve got our hands full.’

“But we just did enough to keep our noses in front throughout.