Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell pulled out of the Magic Weekend derby against St Helens during the warm-up at Elland Road.

The 34-year-old was originally named to start but was replaced by Sam Walters, with Patrick Mago elevated from 18th man to the bench to retain his ever-present status.

Head coach Matt Peet has revealed that the veteran back-rower had been suffering with a slight calf issue in the week, and was not able to overcome the issue to face Paul Wellens’ Saints, as Wigan bounced back to winning ways with a 20-0 victory.

Liam Farrell missed the Magic Weekend derby win over St Helens due to a calf issue

“He’s had a tight calf all week, but he thought he’d be okay. So I wasn’t expecting that chat from the physio,” Peet said.

“Looking ahead, it will be more of our decision what to do with it. We’ve got to be smart.”

Walters, 23, replaced the England international in the starting 13, and was praised following the 20-0 victory at the home of Leeds United that included his first try in Wigan colours since making the move from Leeds Rhinos.

Peet continued: “I thought he performed his best game for Wigan. So it’s funny how things turn out, isn’t it?

“There’s a few people that are building nicely, and I was made up for Sam.

“I had a conversation with him this week that he was touch-and-go for the 17. Straight away, he was very self-critical – he expects more from himself.

“But right from the start of the game, his physicality on both sides of the ball was there. If he gets that right, then his ability will look after himself.”