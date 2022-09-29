Liam Farrell discusses the Rugby League World Cup prospects of his Wigan Warriors teammates

Harry Smith and Liam Marshall are among those who are waiting to discover if they will be part of Shaun Wane’s plans.

Farrell states both players would deserve to be selected on the back of the seasons they have had.

He said: “Harry (Smith) has been very good this year. If you look at him in 2021, he had a difficult year finding his feet in the first team, but then this year he has outshone everyone’s expectations.

Liam Farrell says an England World Cup selection would be a good experience for Harry Smith

“He has controlled the team really well, and has grown into his position a lot, guiding the team around the field.

“For a 22-year-old that is a great achievement, I think he’s building nicely.

“If he gets into the squad then it will be a great experience for him, so hopefully he does.

“Marshy (Liam Marshall) has had his best year, the only difficult thing is there are a few really good wingers knocking about.

“As much as I do think he deserves it, it’s not my choice to make.

“He’s really put himself in the shop window, and if he does get selected he will really stand out.”

John Bateman is expected to be in Wane’s squad for the forthcoming tournament.

After picking up a three-match ban at the end of the season, the 28-year-old has also been selected by England Knights to help run down his suspension.

“I’ll be honest, let's play the rules as much as we can,” Farrell added.

“We want the best players involved, so if by putting him in a couple of Knights squads that gets him in then let’s do it.

“We need the best team we’ve got on the field to beat these good teams knocking about.

“No rules have been broken, but they have definitely been bent.”

Meanwhile, Farrell will not be involved in the tournament himself, after being ruled out through injury.

He told exclusively Wigan Today: "I won’t be playing in the World Cup, things probably haven’t gone to plan.

"I had to make the call with the club’s physios and I had a chat with Waney (Shaun Wane).

