The centre re-joined Wigan Warriors ahead of the most recent campaign, but spent periods of the year on the sidelines.

Thornley hopes he can put his injury troubles behind him and enjoy a brighter 2023.

He said: “Unfortunately I picked up a bit of an injury and I’ve had my ACL done, so I’m two months into that and it’s a bit of a long rehab procedure.

Iain Thornley

“I’m trying to stay on top of it so I’m ready for next year.

“I could be back maybe two games into next season, but I’m not 100 percent sure myself, I’m just following the physios guidelines and trying to do everything right.

“I’ve had a few injuries this year, and sometimes it just happens like that, so I’ve got to make sure I get myself back from this one in particular and try to have a better year.

“I’ll stay on top of the rehab to make sure I’m ready. I’ll be in quite a bit during the off-season to make my knee better.

“It just happens when you have a big injury, it would do me more harm not going in.”

Away from the Warriors, Thornley has spent some time throughout the season helping out at Ashton Bears.

“I just go down and show my face,” he added.

“My son plays there now and my brother plays for the open age so I try to help out where I can.