Liam Farrell excited for ‘unbelievable’ atmosphere as Matt Peet praises commitment from Penrith Panthers

The veteran back-rower led the Cherry & Whites to their first Super League title in five years in his first season as skipper, lifting the trophy last October at Old Trafford.

He will now get the chance to walk his Wigan team-mates out in the World Club Challenge for the first time since 2019.

Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers captains Liam Farrell and Isaah Yeo

The 33-year-old said: “The anticipation for the game, there’s been a buzz around the town for quite a bit now. It’s been sold out for over a month.

“I don’t know why I’m always amazed by Wigan fans as they always seem to turn out in numbers whenever a big game comes around, and we’re grateful for the support.

“It’s going to make for an unbelievable atmosphere and one we’re really looking forward to.

“The club has got a strong history in the World Club Challenge, so if we can play our small part in that and get a win on Saturday, that would be great for us to be a little piece of that special history.”

Wigan head coach Matt Peet meanwhile praised the dedication of Saturday’s opponents, who fell to a shock defeat to St Helens in Australia in the 2023 fixture.

The NRL champions are hoping to claim their first-ever World Club Challenge triumph, having previously lost in 1991 and 2004 - the former against Wigan at Anfield with a crowd of 20,000.

“I want to put on record what Penrith have done in committing to this competition over the last two seasons,” Peet said.

“Ivan Cleary [Penrith Panthers head coach] mentions putting this game back where it belongs, and it is a testament to them.

