News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Liam Farrell excited for ‘unbelievable’ atmosphere as Matt Peet praises commitment from Penrith Panthers

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell says he is expecting an ‘unbelievable’ atmosphere at a sold-out DW Stadium on Saturday night for the World Club Challenge.
By Josh McAllister
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The veteran back-rower led the Cherry & Whites to their first Super League title in five years in his first season as skipper, lifting the trophy last October at Old Trafford.

Read More
Penrith Panthers boss Ivan Cleary happy to see World Club Challenge ‘back in its...

He will now get the chance to walk his Wigan team-mates out in the World Club Challenge for the first time since 2019.

Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers captains Liam Farrell and Isaah YeoWigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers captains Liam Farrell and Isaah Yeo
Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers captains Liam Farrell and Isaah Yeo
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 33-year-old said: “The anticipation for the game, there’s been a buzz around the town for quite a bit now. It’s been sold out for over a month.

“I don’t know why I’m always amazed by Wigan fans as they always seem to turn out in numbers whenever a big game comes around, and we’re grateful for the support.

“It’s going to make for an unbelievable atmosphere and one we’re really looking forward to.

“The club has got a strong history in the World Club Challenge, so if we can play our small part in that and get a win on Saturday, that would be great for us to be a little piece of that special history.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan head coach Matt Peet meanwhile praised the dedication of Saturday’s opponents, who fell to a shock defeat to St Helens in Australia in the 2023 fixture.

The NRL champions are hoping to claim their first-ever World Club Challenge triumph, having previously lost in 1991 and 2004 - the former against Wigan at Anfield with a crowd of 20,000.

“I want to put on record what Penrith have done in committing to this competition over the last two seasons,” Peet said.

“Ivan Cleary [Penrith Panthers head coach] mentions putting this game back where it belongs, and it is a testament to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The English teams crave this fixture, but it’s a big commitment for them, particularly to come to the other side of the world. They didn’t have to do that, but I think it’s credit to them as an organisation and it’s obvious what their culture stands for and that’s why they get the success that they do.”

Related topics:Wigan