Penrith Panthers boss Ivan Cleary happy to see World Club Challenge ‘back in its rightful place’

The fixture at the DW Stadium sold-out five weeks in advance with a capacity crowd of around 24,000 set to enjoy the spectacle between the two respective champions.

“We’re really stoked to be here and to be a part of this occasion,” Cleary said.

Penrith Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary at the DW Stadium earlier this week

“You don’t get invited to this game, you have to earn it, and it’s so hard to win a Championship.

“You’ve got to play well all the way through the year and then you’ve still got to win knock-out games.

“Both of us have earned this right.

“The World Club Challenge went quiet for a few years due to Covid and whatnot. I think it’s back in its rightful place and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Panthers landed in England over the weekend and were invited to train at Manchester City’s unique training facilities at the Etihad Campus on Monday – having been special guests on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side took on Chelsea at home in the Premier League.

They then trained with Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, linking up with ex-NRL and England legend Sam Burgess.

With a total of seven days preparation on English soil, coach Cleary admits there will be no excuses come Saturday night in the decider to crown the best team in the world.

“It’s amazing how different sporting teams and organisations help each other out,” Cleary said.

“We feel very grateful to be welcomed with open arms, but I’m sure it won’t be like that on Saturday night.

“We’re happy with how our preparations are going and we’ve still got a little bit to do yet.

"Come Saturday night, there'll be no excuses and we’re really looking forward to being a part of this.

“It’s one thing we haven’t been able to do [win a World Club Challenge].

“Only 12 teams have won the World Club Challenge, and we’ve had three attempts at it in our history.