Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of last week’s 34-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Farrell sees their next match as an opportunity for them to improve further.

He said: “It’s really exciting, we are looking forward to it. Huddersfield have recruited well, so it’ll be a good challenge. It will be a really tough game, they are a strong squad, and always physical games. We are expecting nothing but the best.

Liam Farrell expects a tough test from Huddersfield

“A win heading into it definitely helps the confidence levels, especially so early in the season. With only two games under our belt, we need that confidence in what we do, and we have that heading into the game.

“Things are looking good at the moment but there is still a lot of improvement in us.”

After a slow start against the Rhinos on Friday night, Farrell was happy by how Wigan grew into the game.

“We did miss the jump early on,” he added.

“Starting slow was one of the problems we had last year, so it is something we will work on. As we got into things, we weren’t afraid of throwing the ball around, and that’s something we want to push.

“It could’ve been a scrappy game with the conditions. It was a bit greasy and windy, and that could’ve made us easily go into our shell and not pass the ball. We were still able to do it and the win was convincing for us in the end.

“Pushing in numbers and playing off the cuff is something we will continue to develop. We’ve trained a certain way in pre-season, so we’re not going to change that. We will take some improvements from it heading into next week and push on from there.”