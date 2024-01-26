Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ex-England back-rower, who retired with Catalans Dragons at the end of 2021, has returned to his boyhood club as head coach of the scholarship, having previously volunteered in 2023.

He has left his job as a firefighter at Greater Manchester Fire Rescue Service to take up the full-time role, also working as an assistant for the reserves and academy sides, as well as the chance to progress his coaching alongside Matt Peet, Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai.

Joel Tomkins and Liam Farrell won two Super League titles as Wigan team-mates

Tomkins won every major honour with the Warriors and shared the field with fellow back-rower Farrell for seven seasons, winning Super League titles in 2010 and 2016 and the Challenge Cup in 2011.

The 36-year-old is hoping to pass on his experiences from the game to the club’s developing players, while hoping the stars of tomorrow can also learn from his mistakes.

“I couldn’t think of a better person for the role,” current skipper Farrell said of the new appointment.

“He was somebody I really enjoyed playing with and somebody I looked up to when I was coming through the squad as well.

“For him to bring the new young lads coming through and to look after the youth system, I think it’s very exciting for the club and hopefully we’ll see him bring some new talent into the squad.”