Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell admits he has no plans to hang up the boots anytime soon, hoping to extend his current contract which expires at the end of the 2025 campaign.

The 34-year-old recently led his hometown club to a historic Grand Slam across the 2024 campaign, later named the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year after the unprecedented achievement.

With six Super League titles to his name and more than 400 career appearances, Farrell enters the final year of his current deal and has revealed that he’d like to continue playing beyond the forthcoming season - while he also recently completed a master’s degree at University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

“I finished my master’s last year in sports science. I've been doing that over the last couple of years and it’s great timing really as I’ve just had my third little boy, Ronnie, so I finished that before he was born,” Farrell told Wigan Today.

“When it comes time to hang up the boots, that’s something I’d like to get into.

“But body wise, I’m confident. I’d like to think I’m still in a good position, touch wood. If the club wants me to be here, I’m enjoying my rugby and enjoying my time around this group as well, so I’d like to stay here. If that’s one year, two years, I don’t know. I want to play as long as I feel is right.

“I’ve spoken to a few players about it, and you never know when the right time is. But I don’t think it’s anytime soon.

“I’m a part of a great group at the moment and hopefully can be around for a couple more years.”

Farrell recently reported back to Robin Park for pre-season training alongside the England internationals and overseas stars, with the likes of Bevan French, Jai Field and Adam Keighran having returned from down under.

They complete the squad in preparation for the 2025 campaign, with pre-season fixtures just around the corner against Oldham and Leeds respectively.

“There’s a bit of personal responsibility to come back in good shape,” Farrell continued.

“You have to be in a position where you’re ready to go. We’ve had six-to-eight overseas lads that have just come back and they’ve all come back in very good shape.

“From Matty’s [Peet] point of view, there’s a lot of trust from him there and he’s built that overtime with players.

“I think the first few weeks, the end of November, start of December, are the times where lads are tested in terms of physical and mental resilience and what they can achieve and push their bodies hard and get ready for the season. The likes of Lukas Mason, Kian McDermott, all these young lads coming through, they’re going to be physically ready for their season coming. They may get an opportunity to play one or two games, and if they get that chance, they’ll be ready.

“As pre-season goes on, more experienced players join, like Kruise Leeming and Sam Walters, adding to the squad, and the rest have come in over the last few days. The squad looks great, it’s healthy and everyone is full of confidence and looking forward to being around each other again.”