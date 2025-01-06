Zach Eckersley talks 2025 competition as he lauds ‘exceptional’ Warriors duo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rising star Zach Eckersley is eager to fight for his place in Matt Peet’s side - but acknowledges that he faces some pretty ‘exceptional’ competition in the centres.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign for the Cherry and Whites in 2024, making 16 first-team appearances across all competitions with stints at centre, wing and full-back.

He also established himself as a Wembley hero for the Warriors, scoring the opening try in the Challenge Cup Final victory over Warrington Wolves in the capital after a late call-up for the suspended Adam Keighran.

Zach Eckersley in pre-season training at Robin Park

“It was a really good season for me,” Eckersley reflects.

“I played more than I expected last year, and I enjoyed every moment. I think the lads were a great bunch last year and hopefully we’ll go on and do something good again.

“I think a part of the sport is injuries and stuff like that, so you’ve got to train hard and take on board what the coaches are saying and then when the opportunity comes, you’ve got to take it as well as you can.

“I enjoyed playing full-back last year when I played it, and obviously on the wing and centre as well. Wherever Matty wants me to play and tells me to play, I’ll play there and enjoy playing rugby because that’s what we’ve been doing since we were kids.”

The former Waterhead junior is hoping to build on his success in the upcoming season, but knows he faces tough competition in the centre department against ‘incredible’ team-mates Jake Wardle and Adam Keighran, with the former having been the only player to retain his place in the Super League Dream Team.

“They’re both exceptional centres and obviously it’s a competition for who gets the places, but I’m also trying to learn as much as I can from both of them,” Eckersley said.

“They’re both incredible players and have taught me a lot already, and I can’t wait to learn more from them again this year.

“I want to play as many games as I can, but helping the team is more important. Whatever is best for the team.

"Hopefully it’ll be another good year again.”