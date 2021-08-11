Liam Farrell not getting carried away by Wigan Warriors' form

Liam Farrell on the charge

Adrian Lam’s outfit have drawn a line under a mid-season ‘crisis’, cementing their place in the top-six with an improved run of form.

With many of the frontline players either back or on the brink of a return, they look well-placed to continue their resurgence when they head to the Robins for a televised match this week.

And a good performance would be the perfect confidence boost ahead of the visit of St Helens the following week.

Yet despite their improved form, forward Farrell is not getting carried away.

He points out they were beaten by Warrington recently - by 21-8 - during a run which saw them register wins against Huddersfield twice, Wakefield, Leigh and Salford.

“We’re not getting carried away because some of the teams we have played have been struggling, we’ve played some at the lower end of the table,” said the England international.

“We played Warrington and gave them the game, with the way we played.

“And so things are looking a bit better, we are gaining confidence but we’re not getting carried away.”

Farrell was rested last Friday night but is in contention to play this week along with centre Oliver Gildart, although Brad Singleton and Oli Partington are still banned and Thomas Leuluai is sidelined by injury.

“I just had a knock, at a push I could have played on Friday but Lammy decided to rest me,” said Farrell.