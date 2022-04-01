Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors' 19-18 victory over Hull FC is their most pleasing win of the season so far

Harry Smith scored a late drop goal, to produce a dramatic ending at the DW Stadium.

Farrell believes the manner of the win will help the squad to step up heading into the next phase of the season.

He said: “It was probably the most pleasing win of the year. Even though there were a few scratchy parts of the game, to dig deep and come back twice was a credit to us. There was a lot of effort from individuals in the closest game we’ve had so far.

“We had a few injuries and people had to play out of position, but we adapted and overcame them. To hold in there in such a tough game probably steps us up a level.

“If you don’t get on top of Hull then they can be devastating at times, they can cause a lot of trouble. I thought we dealt with Jake Connor really well tonight, and Chris Satae, I don’t think he caused us too much trouble.

“From our point of view, we controlled the game pretty well in the first half, apart from the last 10 minutes. I think the try at the end wasn’t really a true reflection on how it went.

“We put ourselves in that position and need to be better at finishing halves off, but we grinded our way back into it. Sometimes you have to win games like that.

“We’ve got a long turnaround now, so we will rest up a few bodies and get a few people back. There are people fighting for places, and you can throw Iain Thornley into that as well. It’ll be interesting to see how it turns out.”

Farrell says he was delighted to see Bevan French make his return for Wigan, as the 26-year-old came off the bench at half time.

“With Bevan we spoke about making sure it was good for him,” he added.

“We would’ve loved something special from him, but we just wanted him back out on the field and adapting into the team.