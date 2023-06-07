News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement

Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors are not dwelling on their Magic Weekend loss as they prepare to face St Helens

Liam Farrell says the Wigan Warriors squad are eager to get back into action following their Magic Weekend defeat.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side were on the end of a 46-22 loss in Newcastle, and will be looking to put things right in this Friday’s derby game against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Farrell states Wigan want to get straight back into things following the disappointing result in the North East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you had spoken to any of the lads the day after the Catalans game, they would’ve played the Saints one straightaway,” he said.

“It was a really disappointing game from the start.

Most Popular

“We were beaten physically and we didn’t get control of the game.

“When they put pressure on our line, we didn’t deal with it very well, and technically they executed.

“It was very disappointing to let the fans down who had travelled to Newcastle but it’s one we’ll fix up and we’ll be better for it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve not got any time to dwell on it- which is a good thing.

“We wouldn’t want a long turnaround.

Read More
Matty Peet provides Brad Singleton injury update ahead of Friday's game against ...

“This is one of the biggest games of the year against our rivals, and I’m looking forward to it.

“No matter when you play these matches, there’s always a massive rivalry, which is healthy- there’s no hatred there.

“They’re an absolutely quality team.

People say they haven’t played well during the first half of the season, but they’re still the benchmark in the competition.

“It will help us to see where we are.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve had a tough few weeks but this is one where we can get right back on track.”

Related topics:St HelensNewcastlePeopleNorth East