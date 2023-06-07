Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors are not dwelling on their Magic Weekend loss as they prepare to face St Helens

Matty Peet’s side were on the end of a 46-22 loss in Newcastle, and will be looking to put things right in this Friday’s derby game against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Farrell states Wigan want to get straight back into things following the disappointing result in the North East.

“If you had spoken to any of the lads the day after the Catalans game, they would’ve played the Saints one straightaway,” he said.

“It was a really disappointing game from the start.

“We were beaten physically and we didn’t get control of the game.

“When they put pressure on our line, we didn’t deal with it very well, and technically they executed.

“It was very disappointing to let the fans down who had travelled to Newcastle but it’s one we’ll fix up and we’ll be better for it.

“We’ve not got any time to dwell on it- which is a good thing.

“We wouldn’t want a long turnaround.

“This is one of the biggest games of the year against our rivals, and I’m looking forward to it.

“No matter when you play these matches, there’s always a massive rivalry, which is healthy- there’s no hatred there.

“They’re an absolutely quality team.

“People say they haven’t played well during the first half of the season, but they’re still the benchmark in the competition.

“It will help us to see where we are.

