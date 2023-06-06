News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet provides Brad Singleton injury update ahead of Friday's game against St Helens

Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors could welcome Brad Singleton back into their 21-man in squad at some point in the next few weeks.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read

The prop has been out of action since April, after suffering a calf injury against Warrington Wolves in the round nine game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Peet states Singleton’s recovery is going well, as the Warriors prepare to take on St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday evening.

"We’ll make a call on him tomorrow,” he said.

Brad SingletonBrad Singleton
"He could potentially come into the 21 this week, maybe next week.

"He’s been working hard, he looks good.

"When he does come back he’ll be a welcome addition.

“We’re not talking about the injuries, it’s just working hard on the training field and in the video room.

"We’ll get players back when the time is right and they’ll be welcome when they do, but we work with the players that are available at any given time.

"You know when you put your squad together in pre-season that these challenge will come- every team goes through these periods at certain times, and it’s the team that weather them the best that will end up finishing towards the top of the table.

"You’re hoping when it comes to knockout rugby that it’s all hands on deck.”

Peet says there are no further news concerning the Warriors’ current recruitment status.

"There’s no update,” the Wigan head coach added.

"We’re always looking in the market, but nothing exciting has happened this week.”

