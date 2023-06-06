The prop has been out of action since April, after suffering a calf injury against Warrington Wolves in the round nine game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Peet states Singleton’s recovery is going well, as the Warriors prepare to take on St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday evening.

"We’ll make a call on him tomorrow,” he said.

Brad Singleton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He could potentially come into the 21 this week, maybe next week.

"He’s been working hard, he looks good.

"When he does come back he’ll be a welcome addition.

“We’re not talking about the injuries, it’s just working hard on the training field and in the video room.

"We’ll get players back when the time is right and they’ll be welcome when they do, but we work with the players that are available at any given time.

"You know when you put your squad together in pre-season that these challenge will come- every team goes through these periods at certain times, and it’s the team that weather them the best that will end up finishing towards the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’re hoping when it comes to knockout rugby that it’s all hands on deck.”

Peet says there are no further news concerning the Warriors’ current recruitment status.

"There’s no update,” the Wigan head coach added.