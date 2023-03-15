News you can trust since 1853
Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors need to improve as they prepare to take on Huddersfield Giants

Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors will need to perform to their full potential to overcome a Huddersfield Giants team that is “full of quality.”

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

Matty Peet’s side make the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night, as they look to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Farrell states the Warriors are looking forward to the Challenge ahead of them, but knows they need to improve on what they produced in their previous outing.

He said: “We will take out of the Catalans game what we need to.

Liam Farrell
“There will be a few areas to fix up defensively and with the ball, but then we will look forward to the game.

Huddersfield is always a tough place to go, and they are a really hard team to break down- especially at their own place.

“It’s a really big challenge, but it’s one we look forward to.

“We know they’ve got a team that will stay in the grind of the game for the full 80 minutes so we definitely know it’s not going to be an easy game.

“We need to be better than what we were against Catalans to go there and win.

“We’ve got the quality, but we just need to make sure we are performing.

“Neither players or fans enjoyed the weather last week, so hopefully it’ll be better.”

Huddersfield currently have a number of former Wigan players in their squad, including a member of last year’s Challenge Cup winning side.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they go,” Farrell added.

“Sam Halsall and Jake Bibby both obviously left last year.

“They’ve got talent all across the team, whether it is in the middle of the field or out wide.

“They’ve got a lot of threats but if we’re on it then I’m sure we’ll be able to deal with them.”

Peet’s side will be hoping to replicate the form they showed in their games against Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers, where across the two fixtures they posted a total of 96 points without conceding.

After this week’s fixture, they then return to the DW Stadium to face Salford Red Devils on March 24.

