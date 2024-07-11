Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warriors captain Liam Farrell has praised rising star Jack Farrimond and his introduction to the first-team, with the talented teenager poised to feature in his first senior derby.

Wigan take on rivals St Helens this Friday at The Brick Community Stadium, with 18-year-old Farrimond set to partner Harry Smith in the halves for the second week running against Paul Wellens' outfit.

Farrimond, who was a part of the winning reserves side that defeated Saints in last year’s Grand Final, has enjoyed three wins in as many appearances in Matt Peet’s first-team squad, and his performances have caught the attention of many, including his captain in veteran back-rower Farrell.

“I think his introduction into the first-team has been great,” said the 34-year-old England international.

“He played London at the beginning of the year and then again a few weeks ago, and obviously Leigh last week was a big one for him and I thought he played superbly - not just with the ball, but a big marker for me is defensively, as a young half-back that probably hasn’t got a lot of size behind him at the moment, to get stuck into a strong left-edge from Leigh like they had showed a lot of quality.

“It’s not the big plays, but just being able to handle some really quality players and the fact that he can do that, I think he’s just about ready for a derby game.”

Wigan have fielded 13 academy graduates so far this season, while young star Taylor Kerr has been named in the club’s 21-man squad for the first time ever for this week’s clash, with Farrimond one of two to be handed a debut this season alongside winger Jacob Douglas.

“Jack has obviously got a lot of potential and it’s a credit to the youth system,” Farrell continued.

“John Duffy and his coaching staff behind him, to bring players through like they are doing. Junior Nsemba has been highlighted all year, and he’s a massive threat for us, and he’s done so well in the first half of the season.

“Zack Eckersley is another one, and Jack has come in and has met all his expectations and the key for him now is just to carry on doing it.”