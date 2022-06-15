Liam Farrell states an important few days awaits England ahead of the All Stars game

Shaun Wane’s side face the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.45pm), as part of a double header with the women’s team.

Farrell states this is a good chance for the England head coach to find out more about his team and for the players to start working together.

He said: “It’s been tough for Waney as a coach because all of his international stuff has been quite concentrated in small periods, and he’s had to focus on the All Stars games.

Liam Farrell says it is exciting to link up with England

“These weeks are really important, and for the lads who are selected, there will be a focus on making it all about England, and putting club rugby to the side.

“As long as we get a strong test from the All Stars team then it will give us some confidence going into the World Cup.

“Lads who are fit to play should make sure they are fully committed because the more players we can get out and the more combinations we can work on, will put us in a stronger position for the end of the year.

“The last World Cup I played in was 2013, and it’s exciting going around the country to different venues.

“It’s great to get about a bit and be part of a different team, you can make new friends and hopefully achieve something good.

“The first game is up in Newcastle, and we’ve seen with the Magic Weekend just how good that can be.

“Taking the international game up there is great.

“The fact we could also be playing at the DW, if selected, would be very special for myself and the other Wigan lads.