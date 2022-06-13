Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors will use the international period as a checkpoint to reflect on the season so far

His side head into the break on the back of a 30-12 victory over Salford Red Devils.

Peet states he is looking forward to watching the international matches, while also using the week as a reflection period.

“Mainly we will rest next week,” he said.

Matty Peet is looking forward to seeing some Wigan players in international action

“Obviously we’ve not had any time off during the Challenge Cup weeks, so we will use it as a break in our season physically, and as a checkpoint.

“We can reflect on where we can improve and look at what we are doing well, so it comes at a good time.

“They will come in at the back end of the week ready to roll into the Toulouse game, which is our first home game for a long time.

“Physically and psychologically a lot has been thrown at the lads in the last few months, so it’s a good chance to relax for a few days, and then get back to work with a spring in our step.

“I’m a big advocate of the international programme. I will be there supporting any of our players that can play.

“I try not to get drawn on international selection because I know what it’s like when people tell you how to pick your team, but we are in decent form and have a lot of players who will be available for both teams.

“I think it’s always positive when your players are playing at the highest level. They generally come back refreshed having been with a different group and different coaching staff.

“I look forward to being a spectator. It’s brilliant that it’s a standalone fixture. Everyone can sit back and watch it, and it sort of puts the international game on the pedestal that it deserves.”

In Friday’s victory over Salford, Wigan took the lead after ten minutes, following a close start to the game.

Space opened up on the left side for Liam Marshall, who passed the ball back inside for Harry Smith to go over.

The 23-year-old was also on hand to convert his own try to make it 6-0, which was all that separated the two sides at the break.

Only five minutes into the second half, the Warriors got their second try of the evening.

Marshall remained composed enough to get on the end of a Jake Bibby kick and stop the ball from going out of play, before grounding it to make it 10-0.

Another try soon followed, as Bevan French and Jai Field demonstrated their emphatic pace in a fantastic move.

The winger did superbly well to break down the right from well within his own half, before passing inside to his fullback.

As they approached the line, Field repaid the favour, giving it back to French, who went over in the corner.

It wasn’t long until the 26-year-old had his second of the evening, as he dramatically dove over on the right side.

The Warriors continued to enjoy themselves down that wing, with another try coming on the hour mark.

This time it was Marshall who was there to finish, as he went over for a brace as well.

French then went one better, as he completed his hat-trick, with space once again opening up in the Salford defence.