Liam Marshall applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall has offered an honest reflection of the club’s 2025 campaign following their defeat to Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a truly historic 2024 season that saw the Warriors become the first team in Super League history to win all four trophies on offer, the absence of silverware this year has been a sobering reminder of just how unpredictable sport can be.

Whilst reaching the Grand Final is by no means a small feat, Marshall’s words highlight the high standards that Matt Peet’s side set themselves, with the club steeped in so much history and success across decades and decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a season without a trophy after what we did last season, and that is disappointing on the face of it,” Marshall reflected.

"But it just shows the standard we hold ourselves to as a club, and I think other people around the sport who may not win something and get to a Grand Final (it would be quite an achievement), but losing (for us), it’s sort of disappointment.

"We didn’t get it right on the night, but there’ll be more trophies to go for in the future."

Whilst acknowledging the hurt of the Grand Final defeat with a look ahead to 2026, Marshall believes that motivation remains constant, regardless of trophies or results from the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think as each year comes, there is extra motivation, win or lose in a final,” Marshall added.

"That’s what we do as professionals, that’s how we play, so it won’t necessarily change our mindset going into next year.”