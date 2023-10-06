News you can trust since 1853
Liam Marshall dreaming of Old Trafford as star man prepares for milestone appearance

As he prepares to make his 150th Wigan Warriors appearance, prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall is dreaming of reaching Old Trafford – but knows his side face a ‘talented’ opposition this Saturday.
By Josh McAllister
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
Matt Peet’s outfit secured the League Leaders’ Shield and a spot in the semi-finals following their final regular season win over Leigh, while the Robins defeated the Leopards in the first week of the play-offs to set up a mouth-watering clash at the DW Stadium.

Marshall, 27, finished the regular season with 20 Super League tries, the fifth-most in the competition, and anticipates a tough fixture against Willie Peters' side - but that hasn't stopped him from dreaming of reaching the Super League Grand Final.

Liam Marshall celebrates his try against Leigh Leopards at the DW StadiumLiam Marshall celebrates his try against Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium
The winger missed the 2018 and 2020 showdowns against Warrington and St Helens respectively due to injuries, but will be hoping to mark his milestone appearance with a victory for a third time lucky.

“I'm really humbled to be able to play for the 150th time for this great club,” Marshall said, having been named in the provisional 21-man squad.

“It would be massive [to reach the Grand Final]. It's what every player who starts the game sets out to do, play in those big games and the Grand Final is one of them.

“It would be incredible and massive for me and my family if I could get there and play.

“But firstly we've got a massive semi-final on Saturday afternoon against a very talented Hull KR team who will be coming and wanting that same outcome, to get to that big dance at Old Trafford.

“We're not taking them lightly.”

