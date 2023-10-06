Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matt Peet’s outfit secured the League Leaders’ Shield and a spot in the semi-finals following their final regular season win over Leigh, while the Robins defeated the Leopards in the first week of the play-offs to set up a mouth-watering clash at the DW Stadium.

Marshall, 27, finished the regular season with 20 Super League tries, the fifth-most in the competition, and anticipates a tough fixture against Willie Peters' side - but that hasn't stopped him from dreaming of reaching the Super League Grand Final.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall celebrates his try against Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger missed the 2018 and 2020 showdowns against Warrington and St Helens respectively due to injuries, but will be hoping to mark his milestone appearance with a victory for a third time lucky.

“I'm really humbled to be able to play for the 150th time for this great club,” Marshall said, having been named in the provisional 21-man squad.

“It would be massive [to reach the Grand Final]. It's what every player who starts the game sets out to do, play in those big games and the Grand Final is one of them.

“It would be incredible and massive for me and my family if I could get there and play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But firstly we've got a massive semi-final on Saturday afternoon against a very talented Hull KR team who will be coming and wanting that same outcome, to get to that big dance at Old Trafford.