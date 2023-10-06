But get the 2019 Super League Grand Final winning forward on the field, and head coach Matt Peet will have one of, if not the strongest packs in the competition on paper.Props alone, Wigan will have the choice from Thompson, Tyler Dupree, Ethan Havard, Harvie Hill, Mike Cooper, Liam Byrne, Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago, alongside new signings Tiaki Chan and Sam Walters, with the latter likely to feature predominantly in the back-row.The star-studded list suggests that some players will not receive the game time they necessarily want, with social media gossiping potential exits.But the blend of youth and experience sets up an exciting future both in the short and long term, with the average age of the list above standing at 25 - Cooper the eldest at 35 and highly-rated academy product Hill the youngest at 20.The announcement marked Wigan's fifth new signing for 2024 - alongside Chan, Walters, Kruise Leeming and Adam Keighran - which would lead one to believe the transfer business is almost complete ahead of next season already.Thompson's four-year contract was a positive start to a massive week for the Warriors, who will host Hull KR in the Super League semi-finals this Saturday - having been knocked out of the Challenge Cup competition at the same stage after Brad Schneider kicked a winning golden point drop-goal in a dramatic fixture at Headingley Stadium.Wigan meanwhile boast a 2-1 league record over Saturday's opposition in 2023.The campaign got off to a disappointing start for Peet's side with an opening 27-18 defeat at Craven Park, while Liam Farrell's hat-trick try secured an extra time victory in Round 13.The third installment saw the Warriors claim a 64-6 win at the DW Stadium against a youthful opposition in Round 21, with the Challenge Cup showdown just the week after.It's another big occasion between the two outfits, while reigning champions St Helens will take on Catalans in Perpignan in what is set to be Saints' toughest play-off game yet during their period of Super League dominance.Back to Wigan, special mentions to stalwarts Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell who are set to make their 150th and 350th appearances for the club respectively, while centre Jake Wardle - one of Wigan's most consistent players this year - could mark his 100th Super League game.