2024 Super League top try-scorer Liam Marshall is in line to make his full England debut against Samoa in the second and final Test match in Leeds on Saturday.

The 28-year-old replaces Dom Young in Shaun Wane’s 19-player squad, with the Sydney Roosters winger having suffered a hand injury during the 34-18 first Test win at the Brick Community Stadium over the star-studded Samoan outfit.

Marshall wore the England jersey against Fiji in a World Cup warm-up fixture in 2022, but that match in Salford did not have full international status.

Young Super League Player of the Year Junior Nsemba could also make his debut after being named in the squad for the second time, while Warrington’s Ben Currie retains his spot after being named 18th man last week.

Headingley Stadium will host a double-header on the weekend, with England Women set to compete for the final time before their historic clash with Australia in Las Vegas next year – Stuart Barrow’s side face Wales in a repeat of last year’s fixture with a midday kick-off.

In-form Warriors prop forward Luke Thompson returns from a one-match suspension and is set to win his eighth cap, while Ethan Havard and Harry Smith retain their spots.

Wigan academy product and 2023 Grand Final winner Morgan Smithies misses out once more, while veteran prop forward Tom Burgess drops out of the 19-player squad.

On his selections, head coach Shaun Wane commented: “I’ve had to make a few changes to my 19 following on from last weekend’s victory and that is why having a strong squad is so important. I’m confident with the lads I have had to bring in.

“Our goal was always to win this series 2-0 and we have put ourselves in the position to achieve that on Saturday. We know Samoa will be better – but so will we.

“We’re all looking forward to getting back to Headingley, where we had great support when we completed a 3-0 series win against Tonga last year.”

England’s 19-man squad: Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Liam Marshall, Mike McMeeken, Harry Newman, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Jack Welsby, George Williams (captain).