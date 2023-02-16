The winger will link up with Wigan Warriors’ new addition on the left side this season, starting with a trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR on Saturday (K.O. 1pm).

Marshall states Matty Peet’s side are determined to build on what they did last year in order to enjoy more success.

“I’m really looking forward to it now,” he said.

Liam Marshall with Hull KR's Mikey Lewis

“Pre-season is the same for everyone, it’s a big slog and you feel like you’re training for the sake of it, but now we get to do what we’re paid for as rugby players.

“Hull KR is a tough place to go.

“They’ve made some good signings and will be raring to go, like we are.

“We want to start off on a high so hopefully we can go there and do a professional job to get the two points.

“We laid some good foundations as a club last year both on and off the field, and hopefully we can build on that.

“The Challenge Cup was a real high point, but the play-offs at the end were disappointing, so hopefully that is something we can put right this year.

“We’ve been working on a few things, and it’s exciting.

“We’ve had a good block of having the whole team in and not having too many injuries, so it’s been good to get those combinations together and work on a few new things.

“You build up for this first game, so hopefully we can implement stuff and test the waters with a good performance.

“I’ve got Jake (Wardle)- the new signing- on my side, and he’s slotting in well.

“He’s really bought into what we do at Wigan.

“He’s a really quiet lad, which is probably the opposite to me, but that’s why we are working quite well together.

“I do most of the speaking and he lets his actions do the talking.

“I think he’s really enjoying himself at Wigan, and hopefully we can get the best out of him on the field.