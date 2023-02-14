The 34-year-old was part of the England team who were defeated by Samoa in the semi-final at the Emirates back in November.

Cooper states he’s now fully focused on enjoying a good year with Wigan, and admits he’s been impressed by the club since joining last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I really enjoyed the backend of last year, and it was sort of great to come back (for pre-season), knowing what I was doing, and just being back with the boys.

Mike Cooper

“I had a good break after the World Cup, which took a little bit of time to get over. It was probably the hardest game in my career to get my head around , but I’m looking forward to this year now.

“It’ll never take that away, but it will add a little bit of positivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were based here for the World Cup, so it’s like I’ve never left.

“It’s nice to be back involved and in a routine again.

“It’s nice going on holiday but you certainly miss having a laugh with the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is by far the best culture I’ve been a part of but that doesn’t mean we can’t improve it as well.

“Everyone works so hard and hopefully people can see that.

“The connection between the community, the fans and the club is something special and something that we want to grow.

“We just have a really good relationship between the players and the staff, everyone is involved and part of the culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t have success without having that part right first, that’s the most important bit.

“Matty (Peet) wants us to be good people and be a group of mates, and that’s what we are, and that’s right across the board.

“Every staff member here is really happy, and it’s a powerful feeling.