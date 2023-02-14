Wigan Warriors: Mike Cooper hopes to put Rugby League World Cup heartbreak behind him in the new Super League campaign
Wigan Warriors’ Mike Cooper says he’s raring to go for the new Super League campaign as he looks to put the heartbreak of the Rugby League World Cup behind him.
The 34-year-old was part of the England team who were defeated by Samoa in the semi-final at the Emirates back in November.
Cooper states he’s now fully focused on enjoying a good year with Wigan, and admits he’s been impressed by the club since joining last season.
He said: “I really enjoyed the backend of last year, and it was sort of great to come back (for pre-season), knowing what I was doing, and just being back with the boys.
“I had a good break after the World Cup, which took a little bit of time to get over. It was probably the hardest game in my career to get my head around , but I’m looking forward to this year now.
“It’ll never take that away, but it will add a little bit of positivity.
“We were based here for the World Cup, so it’s like I’ve never left.
“It’s nice to be back involved and in a routine again.
“It’s nice going on holiday but you certainly miss having a laugh with the lads.
“This is by far the best culture I’ve been a part of but that doesn’t mean we can’t improve it as well.
“Everyone works so hard and hopefully people can see that.
“The connection between the community, the fans and the club is something special and something that we want to grow.
“We just have a really good relationship between the players and the staff, everyone is involved and part of the culture.
“You can’t have success without having that part right first, that’s the most important bit.
“Matty (Peet) wants us to be good people and be a group of mates, and that’s what we are, and that’s right across the board.
“Every staff member here is really happy, and it’s a powerful feeling.
“I’ve got to grow individually, and we’ve got to grow as a team, taking each week as it comes, and other stuff will come off the back of that.”