Liam Marshall on ‘yin and yang’ relationship with Jake Wardle as in-form winger praises ‘classy’ team-mate
The pair have enjoyed a successful partnership at Wigan Warriors that has seen a combined 52 tries scored since Wardle’s move to the DW Stadium ahead of 2023 from Huddersfield Giants, including points in the hard-fought 44-18 victory over Sheffield Eagles to progress to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.
Marshall admits the relationship on the training ground and away from the game has helped with their form on the pitch, with the duo having played a huge part in last year’s Super League Grand Final success with Marshall scoring the only try of the 10-2 triumph and centre Wardle receiving the Harry Sunderland Trophy at Old Trafford.
“That partnership comes off the field as well, we’re a bit yin and yang me and Jake,” Marshall joked.
“He’s a pretty quiet lad and I’m pretty loud, but it works.
“We spend a lot of time together around the training ground and that helps us on the field.
“He’s a really classy player. To be outside of him is a privilege.
“He seems to always make the right decisions and put me in space and it’s good to give him an assist for a change.
“It’s working really well and I’m enjoying playing with Jake and hopefully we can keep it going for a long time.”
Super League action returns for Rivals Round with the mouth-watering annual Good Friday clash against St Helens, with a sold-out crowd confirmed at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
The two rivals are level on points on the competition table, with Saints’ only loss of 2024 coming in a shock home defeat to Salford Red Devils in round four.
“It’s a massive game, the motivation and the energy to play in that game comes on its own,” Marshall said.
“It’s that fixture in the calendar everyone looks forward to and it’s going to be a good one.
“We’ve got a good turnaround to fix a few things up in training this week and get ourselves ready physically and mentally for a tough game.”