Harry Smith and Toby King both went over for tries in the 14-6 win at a packed DW Stadium.

Peet states the Warriors will enjoy the next few days, but won’t get too carried away.

“When you play against champion teams you never feel like you’ve won it until you’ve won it,” he said.

Matty Peet

“They make you earn every part of it.

“Right until the end, we knew Saints were capable of putting scores together.

“I’m pleased with the performance and pleased with the resilience in some patches.

“If you’re ever going to compete with St Helens then you need to match them in effort and commitment because they do that really well.

“It was a good competitive game, and both teams got into each other.

“We need to make the plays that win games part of our DNA.

“The commitment was great, and it’s a big step for us.

“We won’t get carried away but it’s a good day for us.

“It’s important that we recognise that it’s our first Good Friday win since 2017- and that the lads enjoy it.

“We didn’t talk too much about the performance after the game; just the result.

“These matches are there to write your little bit of history, and no one can take it away from us.

“I’m so proud of them.

“I’ve enjoyed the whole week. I’ve not had nerves, I’ve just been excited because you know both sets of players are going to turn up.”

There was an attendance of 24,275 inside the DW Stadium for the game, which is the Warriors’ biggest home crowd for 18 years.

“It’s a big day for the club- not just the team,” Peet added.

“So many people work long hours to make sure days like today run smoothly.

“The club goes above and beyond, led by Kris (Radlinski) because he wants to push us to the next level on and off the field.

“It’s just a pleasure for us to play our little part.”

Following the game, Peet provided an update on Mike Cooper, who left the field during the second half with an injury.

“We’re not too sure, it’s going to need a scan” he stated.