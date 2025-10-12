Liam Marshall thanks the Wigan Warriors fans after their Grand Final defeat to Hull KR

Liam Marshall delivered an honest and heartfelt reflection following Wigan Warriors’ defeat to Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final, hailing the Robins for a performance that ‘got it right on the night’.

Wigan’s 24-6 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday denied Matt Peet’s side a third consecutive Super League title and resulted in a maiden Grand Final victory for Hull KR – a result that Marshall believes was deserved based on their performance and campaign as a whole.

“It’s obviously very disappointing,” said Marshall. “You never want to lose a final, whatever age or stage it is, and tonight is exactly the same.

"But massive credit to Hull KR. I think they got it right on the night, and we didn’t really play our best game, so congrats to them. I think they’ve been the standout team all season, and they sort of cemented that tonight, so fair play to them.

"At the start of the year, you want to play in these big games and win them – that’s the same for every club, Hull KR would have been exactly the same, and just on the night, I think they were deserved winners.

"They got their game plan right and we didn’t quite execute ours, so fair play to them, massive respect to them for what they’ve done this season – they are on the up, and we’ve got to stay with them.”

After collecting their runners-up medals, Peet and his Wigan players applauded the Hull KR fans, who made the journey from East Hull to witness their side claim the treble.

"After walking off after getting our runners-up medals, we just felt it was fitting to go around and give them a clap and show our gratitude for them and what they’ve done this season,” Marshall explained.

"So a big congrats to Hull KR – we didn’t quite get it right on the night, but they were very good and they’ve been very good all season.”

Whilst the result marked a bitter end to Wigan’s campaign, Marshall found comfort in the presence of his family and friends after the full-time hooter at Old Trafford – a reminder, he says, of what matters more than anything else in life.

"I got to see my wife and my kid, and my dad,” Marshall added. “My niece and nephew were quite upset – I don’t think they’ve been to a final and lost yet, so it was a different experience for them.

"I just gave them all a hug. I think that’s what you’ve got to refer back to after a tough loss like that. For me, I’m a big family man and I think it puts things into perspective – win or lose – they are always there to support me, and I know they’ll always be there for me."

Marshall made 29 appearances in competitions for the Warriors in 2025, scoring 15 tries, earning recognition for his impressive performances with a spot in the Super League Dream Team for the second year in a row.