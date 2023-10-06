Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hall, 35, crossed in the 20-6 play-off victory over Leigh Leopards, setting up a semi-final clash at the DW Stadium against the League Leaders’ Shield winners.

And although both players are likely to feature on their respective left wings, Marshall has shared his admiration for Super League’s all-time second-highest scorer, having also worked together previously in England camps.

Liam Marshall in action against St Helens

Marshall himself will celebrate a milestone during the semi-final tie with his 150th Wigan appearance, and admits his side see Hall as one of Hull KR’s biggest threats with 14 tries so far this season.

“He's the benchmark of Super League all-time wingers when you look across the board,” Marshall said of Hall.

“I can't think of many in the Super League era who have been as good as him and stayed at the top for as long as him, including his international record.

“He's an outstanding player and I've met him a few times in England camps and he's a great bloke. He's very professional.

“He’s played in the NRL and he's an outstanding talent and someone who has been in Super League for more than 15 years now, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down.