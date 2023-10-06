News you can trust since 1853
Liam Marshall relishing opportunity to play against 'all-time benchmark' Super League winger

Despite the likelihood of playing on opposite wings, Warriors star Liam Marshall is relishing the opportunity of facing one of Super League’s all-time greats in Ryan Hall - dubbing the veteran as a ‘major threat’ for Hull KR.
By Josh McAllister
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 18:43 BST
Hall, 35, crossed in the 20-6 play-off victory over Leigh Leopards, setting up a semi-final clash at the DW Stadium against the League Leaders’ Shield winners.

And although both players are likely to feature on their respective left wings, Marshall has shared his admiration for Super League’s all-time second-highest scorer, having also worked together previously in England camps.

Liam Marshall in action against St HelensLiam Marshall in action against St Helens
Marshall himself will celebrate a milestone during the semi-final tie with his 150th Wigan appearance, and admits his side see Hall as one of Hull KR’s biggest threats with 14 tries so far this season.

“He's the benchmark of Super League all-time wingers when you look across the board,” Marshall said of Hall.

“I can't think of many in the Super League era who have been as good as him and stayed at the top for as long as him, including his international record.

“He's an outstanding player and I've met him a few times in England camps and he's a great bloke. He's very professional.

“He’s played in the NRL and he's an outstanding talent and someone who has been in Super League for more than 15 years now, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down.

“He's still a top quality winger and one who I can look at and take things from and certainly someone we'll be previewing this week as a major threat for them.”

