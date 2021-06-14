Liam Marshall reveals Wigan Warriors comeback target

Liam Marshall in training

The winger has declared himself fit and available for selection after recovering from a serious season-ending knee injury last September.

His possible return against Hull KR – in the Warriors’ first match at the DW Stadium with fans – would deliver a boost to Adrian Lam’s battered backline, particularly as centre Oliver Gildart is also nearing a return.

Marshall, 25, said: “Throughout my recovery, I’ve never really had a setback, it’s all gone pretty much according to plan.

“I’ve been back in training for two weeks now, and probably could have played against Huddersfield (last Friday) had it not been called off.

“I think possibly next weekend at Hull KR I’ll have a chance of playing, so we’ll see how we go in training and see what Lammy wants to do.

“I’m obviously desperate to get back out onto the field.”

Marshall suffered an ACL injury in a game against Castleford last September, robbing him of the chance to play a part in their Grand Final charge.

“I’m not the best watcher of a game, especially with not even being able to go to the grounds for the last year,” admits the academy-graduate, who has scored 63 tries in 80 appearances since his 2016 debut. “Sitting at home is even worse, I’m sitting on the couch shouting at the telly, which has been frustrating.

“It might obviously take me a few weeks to get back into the swing of things.

“But we’ve tried to replicate as many match situations into my rehab as possible, so I’m hoping it won’t take that long.

“Although it’s a tough injury to come back from, and the rehab is over a period of months, I kind of overestimated in my head how hard it would be to get back.

“And that’s ended up being a good thing, and I’ve been all right mentally and physically in getting through.