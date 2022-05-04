Liam Marshall says both Wigan Warriors and St Helens will be 'fired up' ahead of this weekend's Challenge Cup semi-final

Matty Peet’s side take on St Helens at Elland Road this Saturday (K.O. 2.30pm), with a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the final on May 28 awaiting the winner.

Marshall states there are plenty of different factors in place which helps to make this tie a huge occasion for everyone involved.

He said: “It’s going to be massive. Wigan V Saints is always a big game no matter where it is, but for it to be a Challenge Cup semi-final makes it even bigger because there’s a massive prize at the end.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall is looking forward to this Saturday's semi-final

“There will be extra focus this week, we will need to be on our a-game against a tough team like Saints. The lads have had a decent amount of time to rest and recover, and we can get a full week's intense training in.

“I’ve not played in a Challenge Cup semi-final myself yet, but it’s something I’m looking forward to. There will be a lot of different factors that will contribute to it. We’re going to approach it in a lowkey way, and just focus on the team rather than the occasion.

“A lot of people in sport talk about a semi-final being as big as the final, so both teams will be fired up for it. You’ve got the chance of stopping another team from winning something, while giving yourself the opportunity of playing in a big final.

“The fact that it’s a local derby adds that extra spice to it. Hopefully we can do a job. I vaguely remember the game against them (in 2011), I would’ve watched it on tele and probably would’ve gone to the final.

“Wigan fans have been starved of these big games in the last few years, so hopefully we can repay them for being great this season.