Liam Marshall says Wigan Warriors need to produce a good performance for the fans on their DW Stadium return

Matty Peet’s side take on Toulouse, in what is their first home game since April.

Marshall is pleased with the connection the Wigan squad have built with their supporters this season.

He said: “Every season you want your home to be your base, we want to make it a difficult place for teams to come.

Liam Marshall is looking forward to playing at the DW Stadium again after a long run of away games

“We always have this period where we have a run of games away from home, and it can be a difficult patch.

“We’ve had some good travelling support this year with the fans, and we’ve had some good success on the road, but it’s not the same as being at home.

“It’ll be really good to come back, and this is the first time we’ve played there since the Challenge Cup final, so I’m expecting a good crowd and hopefully we can put on a good performance for fans who have been craving a bit of rugby at the DW.

“I feel like this year, we have connected back with them. Since pre-season we’ve spoken massively about getting that relationship with them and building that trust.

“We want to build a product as a club and as a team that fans want to buy into and want to watch.”

Marshall says on the whole Wigan are pleased with how they performed during their long run of away game, and admits they learnt a lot from the defeats during that time.

“We had the two games before the Challenge Cup final,” he added.

“In the Huddersfield one we played a younger side, and against Hull it was disappointing.

“At the time we didn’t speak about them as much as we maybe should’ve done, because we had the final around the corner and didn’t want to distract ourselves from that.

“The week after the final, we discussed those games and our approach to them, so we put a real emphasis on the two following matches.

“I feel like we did a good job in both of those games, getting two good results against two difficult sides.