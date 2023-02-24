It was the perfect response from Matty Peet’s side after last week’s defeat to Hull KR, as they dominated the lacklustre visitors from start to finish.

Along with Marshall, Bevan French, Liam Farrell, Jai Field, Sam Powell, Harry Smith and Cade Cust all crossed for tries as well.

Wigan opened the scoring after only eight minutes.

It was a night to remember for Liam Marshall

Toby King did well initially to break and get the ball to French who cut inside and accelerated to the line.

Four minutes later, the Warriors doubled their lead.

A beautiful chip over the top by Harry Smith was collected by Marshall, who went over with ease.

Shortly after, it was 16-0, with French claiming his second of the evening, after a well worked move to the right side.

Marshall also completed a first half brace, with the winger showing good hands to pick up a short pass to the wing, before diving over in the corner.

Ahead of the half hour mark, Farrell added his name to the scoresheet as well, side-stepping his way to the line as Wigan’s dominance continued.

Before the break, Field went over too, with the fullback making a silky run past the Trinity defenders to extend the lead to 34-0.

After the restart, the Warriors quickly picked up from where they left off in the first half.

Marshall was proving difficult to stop on the wing, as he claimed his third and fourth of the night in quick succession.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Wigan punished the visitors for a poor short drop-out attempt, with the ball coming to Powell, who crossed for a pretty simple try.

Ahead of full time, Smith and Cust also added their names to the scoresheet to cap off a good evening for the Warriors.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.