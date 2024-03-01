Liam Marshall scores hat-trick as newly crowned world champions Wigan Warriors defeat Huddersfield Giants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The newly crowned world champions ran in five tries over Ian Watson’s outfit – including a hat-trick for Liam Marshall - upon their return to Super League just six days after their bruising encounter with Penrith Panthers.

Although not matching the hype of last week’s showdown in front of a capacity crowd, Wigan put on a professional display with a strong team named by coach Matt Peet.

Liam Marshall scored a hat-trick in Wigan's victory over Huddersfield

Tiaki Chan was a late call-up to the side for his debut, replacing Liam Byrne on the bench. Luke Thompson made his return after failing his head injury assessment on his debut against Castleford Tigers.

It took just 11 minutes for Marshall to claim his first with some slick footwork to beat two rushing defenders.

World Club Challenge player of the match Bevan French extended the lead just five minutes later, backing up a break from centre Adam Keighran on the right.

It went from bad to worse for the Giants, with Adam Milner sent for 10 for a high shot on Tyler Dupree - who was given a starting spot.

And winger Marshall got his second against a 12-man opposition with a dominant start to the round three clash.

Inevitably, some fatigue crept into Wigan’s game towards the end of the first half, with Huddersfield striking for their first try on 33 minutes. Winger Elliot Wallis crossed untouched thanks to a nice cut-out pass from half-back Adam Clune.

2024 recruit Keighran was sent to the sin-bin for chucking away the ball after a kick rolled dead just before half-time, with Warriors holding an 18-4 lead.

Huddersfield reduced the deficit two minutes into the second 40, with Adam Swift acrobatically finishing thanks to an outstanding offload from inside man Esan Marsters.

But Marshall completed his hat-trick to hit back for the Warriors, who lifted their game following Kaide Ellis’ return to the field.

While Smith made it 24-10 through a penalty conversion on 66 minutes for late tackle on Liam Farrell, Huddersfield threatened a comeback when Jack Murchie crossed moments later.