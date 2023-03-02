News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Liam Marshall states Wigan Warriors need to match their form at the DW Stadium away from home

Liam Marshall says Wigan Warriors are determined to get their away form right as they prepare to face Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Matty Peet’s side bounced back from their round one defeat to Hull KR with a 60-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.

Marshall was among the scorers in last week’s game, as he went over four times to pick up his 100th try for the Warriors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s always good to go over the try line,” he said.

Liam Marshall has scored five tries so far this season
Liam Marshall has scored five tries so far this season
Liam Marshall has scored five tries so far this season
Most Popular

“As a team we wanted to set a few things right from the first game, which we did.

“With me being a winger, if I’m having a good game and scoring tries then it usually means that the team has played well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a good reaction to a disappointing round one, where we didn’t implement the correct game plan and do the things that we wanted to.

“As a club we always talk about not getting too high or too low.

“Obviously last week was a good win but we try to stay as level as we can and take each game as it comes.

Castleford are a very good team and play a lovely brand of rugby, where they throw the ball around, so you’ve got to be on your a-game in defence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Going over to play them away is always difficult because it’s a pretty hostile environment with their fans on top of you.

“It’s always good natured with the opposition supporters, and they’re usually in pretty good spirits.

“It’s all good banter, so you’ve got to take it on the chin sometimes.

“There is always a laugh and a smile after a match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Liam Marshall reflects on his 100th try for Wigan Warriors

“It’ll be a great game I’m sure, and we know what we need to do this week to get a result.

“We’ve been pretty good at home over the last 12 months, and maybe it’s our away form that’s been not as good, so we are looking to kick on.

“We’ve already lost one away this year, and we don’t want to make it two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If we can be as good away as we are at home then it will stand us in good stead for the season.”

Castleford TigersMend-A-Hose JungleHull KRWakefield TrinityCastleford