Liam Marshall states Wigan Warriors need to match their form at the DW Stadium away from home

Matty Peet’s side bounced back from their round one defeat to Hull KR with a 60-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.

Marshall was among the scorers in last week’s game, as he went over four times to pick up his 100th try for the Warriors.

“It’s always good to go over the try line,” he said.

Liam Marshall has scored five tries so far this season

“As a team we wanted to set a few things right from the first game, which we did.

“With me being a winger, if I’m having a good game and scoring tries then it usually means that the team has played well.

“It was a good reaction to a disappointing round one, where we didn’t implement the correct game plan and do the things that we wanted to.

“As a club we always talk about not getting too high or too low.

“Obviously last week was a good win but we try to stay as level as we can and take each game as it comes.

“Castleford are a very good team and play a lovely brand of rugby, where they throw the ball around, so you’ve got to be on your a-game in defence.

“Going over to play them away is always difficult because it’s a pretty hostile environment with their fans on top of you.

“It’s always good natured with the opposition supporters, and they’re usually in pretty good spirits.

“It’s all good banter, so you’ve got to take it on the chin sometimes.

“There is always a laugh and a smile after a match.

“It’ll be a great game I’m sure, and we know what we need to do this week to get a result.

“We’ve been pretty good at home over the last 12 months, and maybe it’s our away form that’s been not as good, so we are looking to kick on.

“We’ve already lost one away this year, and we don’t want to make it two.

