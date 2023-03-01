The winger reached the milestone after going over four times in the 60-0 victory against Wakefield Trinity last week.

With a century in cherry and white now under his belt, Marshall states he’s determined to get more tries and improve further.

“I wasn’t sure when it was coming up but it was obviously good to make it last week,” he said.

Liam Marshall scored his 100th try for Wigan Warriors on Friday night

“I only found out about it the morning after on Twitter.

“In my position I’m lucky that I get the opportunity to score quite a few tries, but to get 100 for my hometown club is a massive achievement and will be something I’ll always remember, so I’m very honoured.

“It was probably an easy way to do it, because if I was on 99 it’d probably be four or five weeks before I got one, so doing it in that way was a bit nicer.

“It’s about cracking on now and chasing the next milestone.

“After coming back from my injury two years ago, I felt like I really kicked on last season and found a good vein of form.

“I want to continue with that and keep improving.

“It’s always about striving to be better and working on my craft to make sure my game is the best it can be to help the team going forward.

“There’s still room for improvement so I need to keep training hard, and hopefully I can be the best of me for the team.”

Following Marshall’s display against Wakefield, Matty Peet praised the 26-year-old for the way he “epitomises” everything the club wants from a player.

“It’s obviously nice to hear,” the winger added.

“I’m a bit of a joker around the place and not as serious as other people, so I probably don’t get many compliments.

“I just try to set some high standards.

“I’ve been lucky enough during my time with Wigan to have some great experienced players above me, so it’s about looking up to them and seeing what they bring every day.

“It’s about the attitude they adhere to in training and when they’re off.

“I’m trying to mirror them and it’s put me in good stead.

“I’ve laid some foundations as a player and a person that I want to build on and pass on to the next generation.”

Marshall says there is a good connection between him and his teammates on Wigan’s left side.

“Me and Jake (Wardle) are starting to get a bit more of a combination together,” he stated.

“When you’ve got players like Harry Smith, Liam Farrell and Jai (Field), at the back, then you are going to create things.

“Hopefully I can be on the end of those moves and score more tries.

“It’s good to see the combinations coming together because that’s what we’ve been working on in pre-season.

“To have a cemented left edge meant we could try different things.

“In the first couple of games it’s started to gel, but there’s still more to come, which is exciting.

“Me and Harry have a little call for a chip over the top.