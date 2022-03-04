Liam Marshall warns Wigan Warriors cannot underestimate Toulouse this weekend

Matty Peet’s side have won all three of their opening Super League games so far this season, while their French opponents are still waiting for their first points of the campaign.

Despite the contrasting starts of the two clubs, Marshall says they will treat this game like any other.

He said: “Complacency is a massive word. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves, we take each game as it comes and prepare for every team this season in the exact same way.

Liam Marshall

“It will be a hostile environment going over there, and they will be looking to get their first win. They’re a quality side with some recognisable names, so we know it will be a tough challenge and we are prepared for that.

“We are definitely not underestimating them.”

Marshall says he is looking forward to the trip abroad, with the Warriors squad remaining in France ahead of their match against Catalans Dragons the following week.

“It’s been a good start to the season so far, winning three from three, and going over to France for the back-to-back weeks is good,” he added.

“We’ll get to spend a lot of time together as a group, building our relationships further. Togetherness and that family vibe has been a big focus.

“There is still a job to be done representing the club, and that’s the two games. It’s exciting to play Toulouse, because we’ve never been there before, against a newly promoted team. We are very hungry and need to show the best of ourselves.

“If we can go over there and get the two results, it can be a very memorable and successful trip. We can hopefully have some good times on the field, and some good times off it.

“While we are over there we are stopping at a few different places and will see a few things. They are the sort of things you take for granted with this job. Rugby takes you to places that you wouldn’t have seen before.

“With Toulouse this year, we are going to a new city, playing in a new stadium and witnessing a different culture. It’s exciting, and I’m sure we will get a lot out of it.”