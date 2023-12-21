Life After League: Ex-Wigan youngster Liam Forsyth on leaving the sport to pursue new career

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Liam Forsyth is loving life in his new career as a firefighter in the Greater Manchester fire services, having left the sport in July 2022.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The now-27-year-old progressed through Wigan’s academy, making his first team debut on the wing in 2017 against Warrington Wolves.

Predominantly a centre during his playing days, Forsyth went on to make 13 more appearances in cherry and white before joining Leigh ahead of 2019. But when the pandemic hit, the outside-back decided to begin looking at a career outside of the sport.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Forsyth made 14 senior appearances for the Warriors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He opted to make the move to part-timers Swinton Lions in the Championship and start a job with a fire protection and security company.

But after numerous injuries, the outside-back further decided to focus on a new career, having ‘loved’ his time at Heywood Road under respective ex-coaches Stuart Littler and Allan Coleman.

He said: “When I was at Leigh, and when Covid hit, I thought that I didn’t really have anything outside of rugby league.

“You don’t think like that as a youngster. When Covid happened, I think it scared me a little bit. I thought I’d go part-time, sign with Swinton and get an apprenticeship or something behind me.

Liam Forsyth also had stints with Leigh and Swinton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I later put an application into the fire services and got in. It’s been really good.

"I’ve done it for a year now. I picked up an injury so I wasn’t playing all the time. I was only 26 at the time, but it felt almost like it was coming to an end and I needed to sort something out.

"That’s when I put in that application. I sort of put it in not expecting to get in and just get some experience, but obviously I did.

“There’s a few lads there, Joel and Logan Tomkins are both in the services. Logan is in the same base, Joel is elsewhere. Logan has been in maybe a year longer than me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m loving it. It felt pretty natural. It’s like a big team ethos kind of thing, and being in rugby, you almost crave that. So it felt like a natural progression in that sense.”

Forsyth, who also played rugby union as a junior, has further backed young players coming through academy systems to keep an eye on life away from the field, having somewhat regretted not doing so himself.

“Going back to rugby, I should have done better outside of rugby, it’s difficult to find the time to do it,” he admitted.

“I was going to college at 16 or 17, I didn’t get any qualifications out of it because I was training all the time and went full-time at 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was only interested in rugby, that’s all I wanted to do. As I got older and I realised I wasn’t going to be playing Super League every week, you start to consider things outside of the sport.