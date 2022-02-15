The fullback was due back from Australia last week, but upon his arrival at the airport he tested positive for Covid-19.

French missed the start of the Super League season after being compassionate leave by the club.

Peet said: “It was far from ideal for him after waiting for so long, so he was upset. It puts things on hold for eight or nine days but hopefully in a couple of days he will be on the flight.

Bevan French

“As soon as he tests negative, we will book a flight straightaway. He testing twice a day.”

Peet has also confirmed Iain Thornley could be out of action for around two months, after picking up and injury against Hull KR on Friday.

“It is really upsetting for him personally, he worked really hard in pre-season. I’m disappointed for him because he gave himself the best chance of hitting the ground running. We’ll stick to the changes we made with Zak (Hardaker) on the wing.”