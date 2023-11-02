Logan Astley admits aspirations of playing consistently in a first team saw him complete a move to Sean Long’s Oldham ahead of the 2024 League 1 campaign.

The 20-year-old progressed through the academy ranks at Wigan and made his Super League debut in 2022 against Huddersfield Giants during Round 12 at the John Smith’s Stadium, and later made a second appearance that season against Hull KR.

But the youngster was well aware of his position on the pecking order, with Harry Smith and Bevan French ahead in the halves, and decided it was time to make the move in order to play regularly and show the sport his ability.

Logan Astley scores against Whitehaven during 2023 pre-season

The Wigan St Patricks junior was a pivotal member of the unbeaten reserves side in 2022 and won back-to-back Grand Finals, having featured at full-back in this year’s 24-0 triumph over rivals St Helens at Robin Park Arena.

“I’ve been there since I was 14 and it’s made me the player and the person I am today,” Astley said of his time at Wigan.

“It felt like the right time to leave with the players in front of me, I just needed to play consistent rugby and Oldham felt like the right place.”

He continued: “I’ve known Matty [Peet] since I was a kid and I think we both agreed it was the right thing for me and probably for Wigan, as it would have been hard for me to break through with the likes of Bevan and Harry in front of me.

“It was probably just the right place at the wrong time.

“I want to sort of get my name out there and I think it’s a good opportunity for me to play at Oldham and it feels like everything is in the right place to show what I can do.”

The League 1 outfit confirmed they had to fight off competition to secure Astley’s signature, having signed on a two-year deal.

He has previously crossed for 10 tries in seven appearances for the League 1 side on dual-registration, and will reunite with incoming head coach Long, having briefly worked together in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers earlier this year.

Rugby league legend Long, 47, alongside managing director Mike Ford, have put together a new-look squad ahead of the upcoming campaign that has included signings such as Matty Wildie, Craig Kopczak and Adam Lawton, as well as Warriors playmaker Kieran Tyrer on a permanent deal.

“I want to play consistent rugby at the highest level I can,” Astley stated.

“With what they’re trying to do and how they're building and the players they’ve brought in, it seemed like the perfect place for me.

“I was lucky enough to play under Sean for a few games at Featherstone this year and he was great. I can’t wait to play under him again.

“With the coach and the set up and playing at Boundary Park, there will be a buzz next year.